New ESG Poll Shows Public Doesn't Understand It, Doesn't Want It
A whopping 68% said companies who get into politics, shouldn't get any tax dollars or incentives.
According to a new Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report from Rokk Solutions, the general public, politicians and even financial advisors do not understand how to invest in ESG and make money.
Second, it is also quite clear that the people do not want government interferring in the marketplace this much.
Within the 33 page report is analysis an…