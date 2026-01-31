This week marked a significant moment for landowners, mineral owners, and industries tied to critical mineral development, as new federal and state policies moved into alignment.

This article examines recent actions by the U.S. Department of Energy and how they intersect with North Dakota’s newly enacted rare earth and critical minerals framework, with a focus on market structure, contracts, and supply-chain implications.

In May 2025, North Dakota enacted legislation establishing its first regulatory framework for the development of rare earth elements and other critical minerals in designated coal zones. The law is intended to encourage domestic production of materials increasingly viewed as essential to modern energy systems, manufacturing, and national supply-chain resilience.

Supporters describe the statute as a practical step toward leveraging existing lignite coal infrastructure to support emerging mineral markets. Critics, including landowner advocates, argue the law raises unresolved questions about contract scope, royalties, and process—particularly where older coal leases are involved.

As federal agencies accelerate their focus on critical minerals, the North Dakota framework offers a case study in how state mineral law, legacy contracts, and modern supply-chain policy intersect.

What the Law Establishes

The 2025 statute defines “critical minerals” and “rare earth elements” and ties their development to coal-zone areas where lignite mining and related processing already occur. In public summaries and stakeholder discussions, the law is described as treating certain critical minerals as part of the coal estate for purposes of ownership, leasing, and production, enabling recovery alongside coal extraction or from coal-related byproducts.

The policy goal is explicit: encourage in-state development of strategic minerals to support economic growth, energy security, and domestic supply chains. Permitting authority runs through the North Dakota Industrial Commission, with mineral development often linked to existing coal permits.

The statute also establishes a royalty structure for mineral owners. Public discussion has frequently referenced a 2.5 percent royalty on net profits, though the precise application depends on how development occurs and how costs and revenues are accounted for.

Why Coal Zones Matter to Supply Chains

The appeal of coal-zone development lies in infrastructure already in place. Lignite mining operations move large volumes of material, manage ash and gasification byproducts, and operate within established transportation and permitting systems. If rare earths or other critical minerals can be economically recovered from coal seams, ash, or related waste streams, the front end of the supply chain changes.

State officials have described the potential resource base as economically significant.

In January 2023, the director of North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, told the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee that rare earth deposits associated with the state’s coal formations could be worth “billions of dollars.” At the time, Helms noted that much of that value remained locked within lignite coal seams and other mineral-bearing formations distributed across the state.

Instead of relying solely on new hard-rock mines or overseas processing, developers could source material from existing coal-related systems and route it into domestic separation and refining facilities. Proponents argue this approach could shorten supply chains, reduce import exposure, and accelerate commercialization.

However, the shift also introduces new dependencies. Mineral output becomes tied to coal economics and operational decisions. Processing capacity—rather than extraction—can become the bottleneck. And environmental and waste-handling rules may effectively shape which projects move forward and at what scale.

Legislative Speed and Drafting Errors

The pace at which North Dakota’s rare earth and critical minerals framework moved from concept to statute has also drawn scrutiny.

After Lynn Helms’ January 2023 testimony highlighting the potential economic scale of rare earth deposits, the legislative process accelerated. The bill establishing the coal-zone framework advanced rapidly through the legislature, with limited time between introduction, committee consideration, and final passage.

In the months following enactment, reporting by regional media revealed that the statute inadvertently listed two non-existent “critical minerals” — friezium and stralium. Subsequent reporting identified those terms as apparent wordplay derived from the surnames of attorneys involved in coal-related legal work, rather than recognized chemical elements.

The error was widely characterized as a drafting oversight rather than an intentional provision, but it underscored concerns raised by landowner groups and legal observers about the speed of the legislative process. Critics argued the inclusion of fictitious minerals illustrated how quickly the framework was assembled, with insufficient technical vetting before passage.

State officials later acknowledged the mistake and indicated it would require corrective action through cleanup legislation. While the error does not alter the broader policy intent of the law, it has become a reference point in discussions about whether additional study, technical review, or stakeholder engagement should have preceded enactment.

For some observers, the incident reinforced a broader theme: that urgency to position North Dakota within emerging critical mineral supply chains may have outpaced the slower, detail-driven work typically associated with mineral law, contract frameworks, and long-term property rights.

Contract Law Concerns Emerge

The most contentious debate surrounding the law centers on contracts rather than geology.

Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association, has argued publicly that the statute effectively expands the scope of pre-existing coal leases by inserting rare earth and critical minerals into agreements that were negotiated decades earlier. In a recorded discussion with The Crude Life previewing their upcoming Annual Meeting, Coons said the legislature “changed contract law” by redefining what those leases cover and attaching a royalty structure that landowners never negotiated.

“If grandpa had a contract from the ’50s just for coal,” Coons said, “now that contract includes rare earth minerals and critical minerals,” along with a statutory royalty. He contrasted the cited 2.5 percent figure with a hypothetical higher royalty a landowner might have negotiated separately.

From a legal standpoint, the question is how the statute is applied. If definitions of the coal estate are interpreted to include newly valuable substances under older leases, disputes may arise over scope of grant, implied rights, and whether statutory terms can govern agreements executed long before rare earths were commercially relevant.

Such conflicts typically hinge on statutory interpretation, contract language, and constitutional limits on impairing contracts. Whether the law merely clarifies ownership for future development or alters the practical meaning of existing agreements will likely be tested through implementation and, potentially, litigation.

The NWLA conference will run February 2nd and 3rd at Bismarck State College (BSC), Bavendick Room, with 8:00 AM registration and programming expected to stretch to 5:30–6:00 PM, often ending with panels and extended Q&A.

Royalty Structure and Accounting

Royalty design plays a significant role in how mineral owners experience development. Net-profit royalties—frequently cited in discussions of the North Dakota law—are sensitive to accounting choices, allowable deductions, and internal cost allocations. Processing, transportation, and administrative expenses can materially affect reported profits, particularly when extraction and processing are vertically integrated.

By contrast, gross or value-based royalties tend to be simpler and more predictable for mineral owners, though they shift more risk to operators. The statute’s reliance on net-profit concepts has prompted calls for clear definitions, audit rights, and transparency standards to avoid disputes once projects move forward.

Process and Timing

Beyond royalties, critics emphasize process. Coons has said lawmakers moved too quickly and should have commissioned a study before enacting the framework, noting that industry representatives acknowledged limited outreach to property owners during the legislative process.

Attorney Derrick Braaten, who represents landowners in energy and infrastructure matters, has described a broader pattern in which government “puts its hand on the scales,” reducing landowner leverage before negotiations begin.

While such statements reflect advocacy perspectives, they underscore a recurring tension in mineral development: statutory clarity can accelerate projects, but it can also standardize terms in ways that narrow private bargaining space.

Permitting through the North Dakota Industrial Commission, particularly when tied to coal operations, may streamline approvals. At the same time, local governments and landowners watch closely how exploration access, surface damages, water use, and reclamation obligations are handled.

Counties also track fiscal impacts. While mineral development can broaden tax bases, it can also increase road use, enforcement needs, and emergency-service costs. How severance taxes, royalties, and other revenues are distributed will shape local perceptions of benefit versus burden.

What Remains Unresolved

Several questions remain open as the law moves from statute to practice:

Contract scope: How will agencies and courts interpret older coal leases in light of the new definitions?

Royalty application: How will “net profits” be defined, audited, and enforced?

Supply-chain economics: Will coal-based feedstocks prove competitive with other domestic and international sources?

Landowner engagement: Will developers negotiate beyond statutory minimums to avoid conflict and delays?

The answers will determine whether the framework functions as a catalyst for cooperative development or a source of prolonged disputes.

How North Dakota Prepared for a Minerals Boom: 2023 Research and Early DOE Involvement

Long before North Dakota enacted its rare earth and critical minerals law in 2025, state agencies, universities, and federal partners were already laying the groundwork for potential development. Reporting by North Dakota News Cooperative in 2023 documented growing interest in the state’s mineral potential, particularly rare earth elements associated with lignite coal seams and coal-related byproducts.

At the time, state officials and researchers described the resource base as promising but emphasized that commercial viability would depend on continued research, technology development, and economics.

By early 2023, the North Dakota Industrial Commission estimated that more than $13 million in combined federal and state funding had already been directed toward studying whether critical minerals could be economically extracted from coal, coal ash, and other formations. Much of that work was tied to the Williston Basin Carbon Ore, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals initiative, a multi-state effort supported by the U.S. Department of Energy to map mineral concentrations across parts of North Dakota, eastern Montana, and northwest South Dakota.

Federal involvement accelerated in 2023 when the DOE awarded an $8 million grant to the University of North Dakota to construct a critical mineral extraction and separation facility. The project was intended to test whether rare earth elements could be recovered at scale from coal and coal byproducts.

Researchers involved in the effort cautioned that moving from laboratory analysis to commercial production would likely take several years, with early results expected in the mid-to-late 2020s and full development potentially a decade away.

In practice, the approach reflects a familiar policy model: taxpayer-funded research reduces technical risk, followed by statutory and regulatory frameworks that shape commercialization. The debate centers on whether that sequencing supports market development—or constrains private negotiation after discovery.

A Law at the Intersection of Old and New

North Dakota’s rare earth and critical minerals statute reflects a broader national push to secure strategic materials using domestic resources. By tying new mineral development to legacy coal systems, the state has positioned itself at the intersection of old energy infrastructure and emerging supply-chain priorities.

Whether that position ultimately benefits mineral owners, developers, and local communities will depend less on the statute’s stated goals than on how its definitions, royalties, and permitting processes are applied in practice.

For now, the law offers clarity in some areas—and uncertainty in others—as North Dakota becomes a test case for how critical-mineral policy meets long-standing property and contract law.

Whether the legislation ultimately serves landowners and mineral owners as intended—or requires revision as federal Department of Energy policies evolve—will become clearer over time. The speed of its passage, including documented drafting errors that listed non-existent minerals, suggests the 2025 law is more likely to be revisited and revised to match the DOE’s new rules in a future legislative session than left unchanged.

