New California Law Will Direct More State Ad Dollars To Ethnic Media
It also puts limits on how much media-buying agencies can collect, requiring they reserve no more than 20% of the overall media budget.
More state advertising dollars may be on the horizon for California stations targeting ethnic and minority listeners. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that mandates state agencies develop plans to increase advertising spending in media outlets serving California’s diverse populations.
The bill (AB 1511) specifically lists radio among the dest…