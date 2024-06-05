Nebula Scores Video Podcast Deal with Spotify
Nebula, meanwhile, was founded in 2019 by CEO Dave Wiskus as a “thoughtful expansion pack for YouTube” where participating creators earn revenue from views and get an ownership stake in the platform.
Creator-owned streaming service Nebula has snagged a video content deal with Spotify.
That deal will bring content from some of Nebula’s 100+ education-oriented creators to the Spotify for Podcasters hub, which currently offers more than 2.5 million watchable episodes of podcasts. Video content has been a major focus for Spotify in its quest to outdo oth…