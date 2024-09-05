Nebraska: Voters To Decide on Medical Cannabis Access Measures
“States have a proven track record of safely and effectively regulating medical marijuana, after November, Nebraskans will no longer be forced to choose between their medicine or their freedom.”
Nebraska voters will decide this Election Day on a pair of citizen-initiated ballot measures regulating medical cannabis access to authorized patients.
State regulators last week affirmed that advocates Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had gathered the requisite number of signatures to place the measures before voters.
The two measures are complementary. …