Nebraska Attorney General Releases "End Game Of ESG" Report
Attorney General says ESG poses legal threats to businesses, and claims that ESG is a way to pressure businesses to act toward specific social causes.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office released a new report raising questions about the process of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.
According to the Attorney General Doug Peterson, ESG is an asset manager’s or investor’s use of environmental, social, and corporate-governance factors in their decision-making.
“We specifically want to…