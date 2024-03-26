Nearly a Third of Hispanics Listen to Podcasts For News
Pew Research says the most common outlet for news has become online, with 87% of Hispanics saying they often or sometimes get news from digital devices.
Like most Americans, Hispanic are becoming more digitally focused. But audio continues to play a role in their media habits. A new report from Pew Research finds nearly half (48%) turn to radio at least sometimes for news, and three in ten (31%) listen to podcasts. But Pew says the most common outlet for news has become online, with 87% of Hispanics say…