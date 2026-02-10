North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) decision to join the Mountain West Conference (MW) as a football-only member starting in 2026 has been hailed as a bold step forward for the Bison program, fresh off its 10th FCS national title in 15 years. But beneath the excitement lies a web of challenges that could test the program’s resilience, strain university resources, and indirectly burden North Dakota taxpayers. With upfront costs exceeding $17 million—all privately funded through boosters—the move raises questions about long-term sustainability, especially in a state grappling with a maturing Bakken oil economy.

This feature explores the real hurdles NDSU faces, from attendance risks to potential stadium demands, and what it all means for fans, donors, and the public purse.

The Real Challenges: Climate, Recruiting, and FBS Adjustment Pains

NDSU’s dominance in FCS has been built on a winning culture, but the jump to FBS introduces obstacles that go beyond the field. Fargo’s extreme cold—ranking among the top 10 coldest U.S. cities with average January temperatures around 9°F—poses a unique recruiting disadvantage compared to milder or southern MW peers like UNLV or San Jose State.

High school prospects, particularly from warmer regions, often prioritize lifestyle factors like weather and vibrant college towns, which Fargo lacks. As one analyst noted, southern schools offer “people, weather, and everything NDSU can offer” except FCS history.

Travel logistics add another layer: NDSU’s northern isolation means longer, costlier trips to West Coast opponents like Hawaii or Nevada, potentially inflating the program’s annual operational budget by $15 million for scholarships, staff, recruiting, and athlete revenue sharing under the House v. NCAA settlement.

Title IX compliance may require adding new women’s sports, further stretching resources. Early on-field struggles—common in FCS-to-FBS transitions—could erode the “dynasty” brand that has defined NDSU, making it harder to attract top talent against established G5 programs.

Experts predict short-term losses as revenue from MW media deals (around $4-5 million annually, partial shares until 2032) and guarantee games ($1-1.5 million each) may not fully cover these hikes. No bowl or CFP eligibility until 2028 adds pressure, turning the move into a “litmus test” for whether NDSU’s culture translates against tougher competition.

The Real Cost to Taxpayers: Indirect Risks in a Volatile Economy

NDSU insists the transition is privately funded: Boosters cover the $5 million NCAA reclassification fee and $12.5 million MW entry fee, totaling about $17.5 million. No direct taxpayer dollars are involved, and tuition remains unchanged. However, as a public institution, NDSU’s athletics department already receives institutional support (about $30 million in FY2024 expenses), which includes state appropriations.

If deficits grow—due to higher costs outpacing initial revenue gains—taxpayers could feel the pinch indirectly through increased university subsidies or diverted state funds. North Dakota’s oil-dependent economy adds vulnerability: The Bakken is maturing, with flat production forecasts through 2027 and major players like Continental Resources pausing drilling amid low prices. Softer tax revenues could tighten higher education budgets, making any athletics shortfall a hotter issue in the 2027 legislative session.

Is a New Stadium Coming Next? Pressure Builds, But No Firm Plans Yet

The Fargodome—NDSU’s 18,700-seat indoor home since 1992—has been a sellout staple, but it may not cut it in the MW long-term. A $131 million renovation proposal from 2023 (adding convention space, concourses, and amenities) has stalled, with no active expansion tied to the 2026 move.

Recent tweaks include $100,000+ for cupholder seats in suites as part of a phased refresh of all chairs. A new build or major addition isn’t imminent, but analysts expect discussions in 3-5 years if NDSU thrives and needs premium seating for revenue or recruiting.

Funding would lean on boosters first, but public involvement (bonds or appropriations) could emerge, especially if attendance demands it. The Fargodome lost $675,000 in 2025 due to slow events, though 2026 projections are positive. Critics argue the dome’s age (over 30 years) will prompt calls for upgrades to “keep up” with MW peers, potentially redirecting resources.

Attendance Comparison: NDSU’s Sellouts vs. MW Averages

NDSU has boasted near-sellouts for over a decade, averaging 16,048 in 2025 (85% capacity) and highs of 18,000+ in the mid-2010s. In contrast, the MW averaged 25,001 fans per home game in 2025 (up 2.2% year-over-year), or 26,163 excluding Hawaii’s capacity-limited venue. Top MW draws like Fresno State (38,030) and Boise State (32,891) dwarf NDSU’s figures; the Bison would rank near the bottom (9th-11th) in a 10-team league.

Revenue Per Game: FCS Sellouts vs. FBS Potential—and the Four-Loss Risk

NDSU’s near-sellouts have driven strong FCS revenue: Football contributed significantly to ~$29 million in total athletics revenue in FY2022, with per-game ticket/concession hauls estimated at $500K-$1M gross. MW programs average higher baselines—football expenses around $19 million annually—but per-game revenue data is sparse; top schools like San Diego State generate $8.8 million in ticket sales overall. FBS perks like bigger media distributions could boost NDSU, but initial partial shares limit gains.

A four-loss season—plausible during adjustment—could crater attendance in Fargo’s small metro (130,000), dropping from 85-90% capacity to lower figures seen in down FCS years. Reduced crowds mean lost revenue (~$570K-$950K per game at $30-50 tickets), fewer bowl odds (need 6+ wins), and more pressure on boosters or institutional support—potentially hitting taxpayers if subsidies rise.

Donor Diversion: Football’s Gain, University’s Potential Loss

Heavy donor investment in football ($17.5M upfront, ongoing $15M/year increases) diverts funds from other needs like academics or non-revenue sports. NDSU’s academic mission is prioritized, but critics argue the “opportunity cost” of sending money to the NCAA and MW could better support facilities or programs amid state budget pressures.

In the end, NDSU’s leap is a gamble on its winning pedigree reshaping the MW. But with economic headwinds, attendance vulnerabilities, and rising costs, the real test begins off the field—where taxpayers and donors may pay the price if the Bison falter.

North Dakota State (NDSU) vs. Appalachian State (App State): A Side-by-Side Comparison

Both NDSU and App State are iconic FCS dynasties that have transitioned (or are transitioning) to FBS, with remarkable success stories. App State made the jump in 2014 (after a two-year transition period), joining the Sun Belt Conference, while NDSU is set to enter the Mountain West in 2026 as a football-only member. Here’s a head-to-head breakdown across key factors, highlighting similarities, differences, and why direct comparisons have limitations—especially given location, climate, and conference contexts.

On-Field Success and Legacy

FCS Dominance : NDSU: 10 national championships in the last 15 years (including 2024), widely regarded as the most dominant FCS program ever. Consistent excellence under coaches like Craig Bohl, Chris Klieman, Matt Entz, and now Tim Polasek. App State: 3 consecutive national titles (2005–2007), plus strong runs in the Southern Conference. Famous for the 2007 upset of No. 5 Michigan (34-32), one of the greatest FCS-over-FBS wins ever.

FBS Transition and Post-Move Performance : App State: One of the most successful transitions in history. Immediate impact—bowl-eligible quickly, multiple Sun Belt titles (2016–2019), 8+ consecutive winning seasons, 5 straight bowl wins (2015–2020), and consistent top-tier G5 performance. They’ve maintained a strong record (e.g., multiple 10+ win seasons) and built on FCS momentum. NDSU: No FBS experience yet. They’ve beaten FBS teams 9-5 all-time (including ranked upsets like No. 13 Iowa in 2016), but the 2026 move will be the true test. Leadership believes their culture will translate, but adjustment risks (tougher schedules, recruiting) loom larger in the MW’s rebuilding landscape.



App State’s transition is often cited as a blueprint for success; NDSU aims to replicate it but faces a different era (e.g., higher costs, revenue-sharing rules).

Stadium and Attendance

Stadium : NDSU: Fargodome (indoor, domed, capacity ~18,700). Opened 1992; major advantage in winter but aging (30+ years old). Recent upgrades focus on performance complex, not major expansion. App State: Kidd Brewer Stadium (”The Rock,” outdoor, capacity 30,000). Scenic mountain setting; ongoing expansions (e.g., East Tower planning in 2025 to boost capacity and fan experience).

Attendance (Recent Data) : NDSU (FCS 2025): Averaged ~16,048 (85%+ capacity), with peaks near 18,000+ for big games. Consistent near-sellouts for over a decade in FCS. App State (Sun Belt/FBS 2025): Averaged over 30,000–31,000+ (often 100%+ capacity, e.g., 34,921 for some games; top in Sun Belt multiple years). Sold-out season tickets for 4+ straight years; frequent 100%+ crowds.



App State’s larger capacity and higher averages reflect a bigger regional draw and FBS novelty/success. NDSU’s indoor setup helps weather, but Fargo’s smaller metro (~130,000) limits upside compared to Boone’s appeal.

Climate and Location/Recruiting Factors

Climate : Fargo, ND (NDSU): Extremely cold—average January ~9°F, frequent sub-zero temps, long winters. One of the coldest major U.S. cities; recruiting challenge for prospects preferring milder weather. Boone, NC (App State): Mountainous but moderate—colder winters than deep South (~30–40°F January averages), but far less extreme than Fargo. Scenic, outdoor-friendly year-round.

Location/Recruiting : NDSU: Northern isolation, smaller population base (Dakotas/Minnesota focus). Relies on regional loyalty and development pipeline. App State: Proximity to talent-rich Southeast, vibrant college town vibe, easier access for recruits. Milder climate and lifestyle perks help attract players.



App State’s location gives clear edges in recruiting and fan experience—factors that have fueled sustained FBS success.

Broader Context and Revenue Potential

App State has thrived in the Sun Belt (G5 stability, bowl access, media exposure), turning FCS momentum into consistent revenue and rankings.

NDSU enters a rebuilding MW (post-defections), with partial conference shares initially and no postseason until 2028. Higher upfront costs ($17M+ privately funded) and annual ops increases (~$15M) add risk.

Bottom Line: App State is a success story NDSU aspires to emulate—strong FCS base + smart transition = sustained FBS relevance.

However, NDSU faces steeper hurdles: harsher climate, smaller market, and a tougher conference landscape. If NDSU wins early and attendance holds, or they are able to ride the BCS move for years, they could mirror App State’s rise. If not, the move’s risks (attendance drops, revenue shortfalls) could highlight why location matters more than legacy alone.

The bigger question: Will NDSU’s leadership transparently address the real costs, economic vulnerabilities, and long-term concerns tied to this move, or will it remain mostly marketing hype from appointed university officials, even as public resources feel the indirect strain?

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

ESG University republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK