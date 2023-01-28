ND's New Small Business Czar Kevin O'Leary Says It's "Crazy" Not To Invest In China
North Dakota's new small business advisor is looking to China for the future, not America.
As more and more North Dakotans question Governor Doug Burgum’s selection and judgement of Kevin O’Leary, one thing is clear - this Canadian, United Arab Emirates and Irish-citizen loves investing American tax dollars into China’s economy.
In an August 2022 interview with CNBC, Kevin O’Leary had this to say about using American tax dollars and personal…