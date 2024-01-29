NDIC Approves "Forgivable Loans" to Two Fertilizer Projects for Energy Companies
A $75 million forgivable loan is for Prairie Horizon, a consortium between Marathon Petroleum and TC Energy.
The ND Industrial Commission this week approved the issuance of forgivable loans to two separate projects that would use hydrogen produced by electrolysis to manufacture fertilizer.
NDIC approved the recommendation of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority (CSEA) that the $125 million loan authorized by the legislature be split, with a $75 million forgi…