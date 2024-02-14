ND Still Impacted by DAPL, Suing Feds to Recoup Costs
The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protests lasted from August 2016 to March 2017, which spanned 233 days, resulted in more than $38 million in damages to the state.
For five years, North Dakota has been involved in a legal battle with the United States regarding the federal government's negligence associated with the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protests from August 2016 to March 2017. Throughout the protests, which spanned 233 days, activists occupied federal lands and engaged in combative demonstrations against …