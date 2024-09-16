ND Ranked Top State for Excessive Drinking
Seasonal depression predicted to increase binge drinking in these states - expert issues safety warning.
New analysis of health data reveals that North Dakota is the most likely to drink alcohol excessively this fall, as the most and least boozy states are revealed.
The study by leading addiction treatment facility Origins Recovery reviews CDC and Mental Health America data to rank the states at risk of binge drinking, based on admitted habits - and theref…