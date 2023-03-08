ND Oil and Gas Generates $42.6B in 2021
Two new studies report more than $42.6 billion in gross business volume and $3.8 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021.
The oil and gas industry in North Dakota remains a powerhouse for the state, accounting for more than $42.6 billion in gross business volume and $3.8 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021, according to two studies highlighted today by Governor Doug Burgum, researchers from North Dakota State University and industry officials.
North Dakota State…