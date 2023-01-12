ND Introduces ESG Awareness Bill: House Bill 1347
North Dakota becomes the latest state to attempt to legislate their way out of ESG, while ironically validating the antitrust model in the marketplace.
Only 10 days into the New Year and in North Dakota it is already shaping up to be a very expensive ESG battle for the taxpayers in 2023.
Across America, the U.S. capital markets and corporate sectors are challenged with being forced to incorporate a new financial score encompassing Environmental Social Governance (ESG) principals and platitudes into in…