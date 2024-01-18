ND Experiencing a Surge of Oil and Water Spills
While some are blaming the cold weather, others are wondering if the leadership rushing "Legal Immigrants" without proper training or experience into the workforce is the real issue.
North Dakota has seen multiple days of frigid weather with windchills at times reaching as low as minus 70 degrees (minus 57 Celsius) in its Bakken oil fields. Regulators say that strains workers and equipment, which can result in mishaps that lead to spills.
More than 60 spills and other gas or oil environmental problems have been reported in the last w…