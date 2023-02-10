ND ESG Boycott Bill Voted Down
ESG Boycott Bill would have created a list of restricted financial institutions determined to boycott energy companies.
The North Dakota House of Representatives struck down a bill that would have created a list of restricted financial institutions determined to boycott energy companies.
The 90-3 vote against the bill Feb. 1 came the day after the House Industry, Business and Labor committee recommended against passage 12-1.
Under the bill, HB 1347, the state treasurer wou…