North Carolina State University (NC State) swiftly terminated a staff member at its LGBTQ Pride Center following the release of an undercover video by the conservative activism group Accuracy in Media (AIM), in which the employee appeared to describe efforts to continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-related activities despite systemwide restrictions.

Jae Edwards, who served as assistant director of the LGBTQ Pride Center, was recorded in an undated hidden-camera interaction released by AIM on February 5, 2026. In the edited three-minute clip, Edwards discussed navigating the University of North Carolina (UNC) System’s 2024 policy that eliminated official DEI programming, offices, and related mandates across its 17 campuses.

“We’re still able to do the things that we want to do, have these events and programs. We have to be a little more careful,” Edwards said in the video. He added that staff avoid certain terminology—“There’s certain words we can’t use anymore … ’cause things like ‘equity’ implies inequities”—and route some initiatives through student organizations rather than official university channels, noting, “As a marginalized group, we’re used to these things, and we’re used to going around them and finding ways around.”

AIM framed the recording as evidence that DEI efforts persist covertly on campus, with staff “swapping names and titles” while maintaining similar programming.

NC State officials became aware of the video on February 5, 2026. By February 6, Edwards was no longer employed by the university. A university spokesperson told multiple outlets, including the Raleigh News & Observer and Technician, that Edwards “had no role in policy or compliance decisions and was not authorized to speak on behalf of the university.” The spokesperson emphasized that NC State “complies with both the spirit and letter of all applicable federal and state laws and UNC System policies, and any violation is taken very seriously.”

This marks the fourth UNC System employee to lose their position following similar AIM undercover operations. Previous videos targeted staff at UNC Charlotte, UNC Asheville, and UNC Wilmington, where employees allegedly admitted to circumventing the system’s anti-DEI directives, leading to terminations.

The UNC System’s Board of Governors repealed DEI mandates in 2024 as part of a broader push toward institutional neutrality on social and political issues. Subsequent federal executive actions in 2025 further reinforced compliance requirements, prompting ongoing reviews of campus programs, job realignments (with dozens of positions eliminated or reassigned systemwide), and suspensions of certain general education requirements tied to DEI themes.

Critics of the policy, including some faculty and student advocates, have argued that the restrictions limit support for marginalized groups, while supporters view them as necessary to eliminate perceived ideological bias in public institutions.

AIM has conducted similar investigations at other universities, including the University of Kentucky, claiming to expose ongoing DEI activities under new restrictions.

NC State did not provide further details on Edwards’ separation or respond to requests for additional comment in initial reports. The Pride Center continues to operate, focusing on support for LGBTQ+ students through events and resources compliant with current policies.

The video is available on AIM’s website and YouTube channel for public viewing.

