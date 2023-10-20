Navigator Cancels Midwest Carbon Pipeline Project
Earlier this month, the company withdrew a permit application in Illinois and put all permit applications on hold after officials in South Dakota denied their permit.
Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway project is among a handful of similar ventures supported by the renewable fuels industry and farming organizations, but many landowners and environmental groups oppose the pipelines and question their safety and effectiveness in reducing climate-warming gases.
The company said it would cancel its plans for a 1,3…