Fiduciaries’ consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in retirement plan investments remains one of the most contentious issues in finance, policy, and politics.

In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) under President Donald Trump announced that it would cease defending the 2022 ESG Rule in court and begin new rulemaking. The decision—stemming from the case Utah v. Walsh, later overseen by Assistant Secretary Lisa Chavez-DeRemer—signals a likely return to a more restrictive interpretation of ESG investing under ERISA.

As fiduciaries await further regulatory clarity, they must navigate a rapidly shifting landscape shaped by changing legal standards, political priorities, and participant expectations.

ESG Factors and Fiduciary Context

ESG considerations generally fall into three categories:

Environmental: climate risk, water use, emissions, and pollution controls.

Social: labor practices, workplace safety, and supply chain ethics.

Governance: board independence, executive pay, and shareholder rights.

For fiduciaries, the key question is not whether ESG factors matter, but how they can be used consistently with ERISA’s duties of prudence and loyalty—ensuring decisions are based solely on participants’ financial interests.

A Decade of Regulatory Whiplash

The federal government’s view of ESG investing has shifted sharply across administrations:

2015–2016 (Obama Administration): The DOL issued guidance clarifying that ESG factors could be part of a fiduciary’s risk-return analysis.

2020 (Trump Administration): A final rule emphasized that fiduciaries must focus exclusively on pecuniary (financial) factors, discouraging ESG considerations.

2022 (Biden Administration): The DOL reversed course, adopting the rule Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights, which allowed ESG factors to be considered when financially relevant and even as a tiebreaker between equivalent investments.

2025 (Trump Administration): The DOL withdrew its defense of the 2022 rule in Utah v. Chavez-DeRemer and announced plans for new rulemaking, expected in its spring 2025 regulatory agenda.

Legal Turning Points: Loper Bright and Utah v. Chavez-DeRemer

The legal environment for ESG investing shifted dramatically in 2024 when the Supreme Court decided Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. The Court overturned the long-standing doctrine of Chevron deference, which had required courts to defer to agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous statutes. Without that deference, courts now independently determine whether an agency’s rule aligns with its statutory authority.

This change rippled through the ESG landscape. In Utah v. Chavez-DeRemer, 26 states and other plaintiffs challenged the 2022 DOL rule. A district court initially upheld the rule under Chevron, finding it a reasonable interpretation of ERISA. After Loper Bright, however, the Fifth Circuit vacated the decision and sent the case back for reconsideration under the new standard.

The district court again upheld the rule, finding it consistent with ERISA even without Chevron deference. Plaintiffs appealed, and as the Fifth Circuit prepared to rule, the DOL withdrew its defense—effectively ending the Biden-era policy and setting the stage for a new rulemaking process.

For now, the 2022 ESG Rule technically remains in effect, but its future is uncertain.

Fiduciary Principles: Prudence, Loyalty, and Financial Merit

ERISA’s fiduciary duties remain unchanged despite political shifts. Fiduciaries must act:

Prudently — with care, skill, and diligence.

Loyally — solely in the interest of plan participants and beneficiaries.

ESG factors can be legitimate considerations if they are financially material to risk and return. However, fiduciaries must demonstrate that ESG is being used to enhance participant outcomes—not to advance external political or social agendas.

Best Practices for Fiduciaries in Uncertain Times

Even amid regulatory flux, fiduciaries can take practical steps to safeguard compliance and performance:

1. Evaluate ESG Investments Rigorously

Apply the same due diligence to ESG-themed funds as to any other investment. Analyze performance, fees, and risk metrics alongside non-ESG alternatives. Ensure any ESG element directly supports participants’ financial objectives. ESG funds should not be designated as default options unless they meet the same standards of prudence, cost, and return.

2. Document Every Decision

Keep thorough records showing how ESG factors were evaluated and why certain funds were selected or maintained. Documentation provides a defensible record that fiduciaries acted solely in participants’ best interests.

3. Strengthen Proxy Voting Policies

The 2022 rule also addressed shareholder rights and proxy voting. Even as its future remains unclear, fiduciaries should maintain policies ensuring votes are cast solely for financial reasons, not to promote non-pecuniary goals. Oversight is essential when delegating voting authority to third parties. Courts, such as in Spence v. American Airlines, have noted that proxy voting has become a material fiduciary issue in ESG-integrated plans.

4. Review Investment Policy Statements

Align investment policies with current law and best practices. If ESG factors are mentioned, specify how they will be analyzed and monitored to ensure they enhance risk-adjusted returns.

5. Communicate Transparently

Participants increasingly want to know whether and how ESG plays a role in their retirement plans. Clear communication—emphasizing financial outcomes over ideology—builds trust and mitigates potential misunderstanding.

What Future Rulemaking May Bring

Although the DOL’s new rule has not yet been released, early indicators suggest several possible directions:

Return to a “pecuniary-only” standard. Fiduciaries may once again be limited to financial factors, with ESG permissible only when demonstrably material.

Higher evidentiary burden. Fiduciaries might have to prove that ESG considerations are financially relevant—raising documentation and litigation risks.

Elimination of the “tiebreaker” provision. The option to use ESG factors when investments are otherwise equal could be narrowed or removed.

Stricter proxy voting rules. The DOL could limit fiduciaries’ ability to support ESG-related shareholder proposals unless clear financial benefit is shown.

Conclusion: Grounding ESG in Financial Reality

The regulatory pendulum continues to swing, but fiduciary principles remain steady. Whether or not ESG integration endures in future rulemaking, fiduciaries can protect themselves by focusing on fundamentals:

Stay informed on upcoming rule changes.

Update investment policy statements and governance procedures.

Engage legal and investment experts for ongoing review.

Train committees on the evolving fiduciary landscape.

Maintain transparency with plan participants.

Above all, fiduciaries should ensure every investment decision—ESG or otherwise—is grounded in financial merit and aligned with participants’ best interests. The duty of prudence does not change with politics; it endures as the core of fiduciary responsibility.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK