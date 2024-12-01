Nationwide IV Fluid Shortage Could Change how Hospitals Manage Patient Hydration
Hospitals are facing seasonal strains on their already limited IV fluid resources, said Sam Elgawly, chief of resource stewardship at Inova, a health system in the Washington, D.C., area.
Hospitals around the country are conserving critical intravenous fluid supplies to cope with a shortage that may last months. Some hospital administrators say they are changing how they think about IV fluid hydration altogether.
Hurricane Helene, which hit North Carolina in September, wrecked a Baxter International facility that produces 60% of the IV fl…