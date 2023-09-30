National Wireless Emergecy Alert Schedule for October 4
The test will involve sending out alerts to various communication devices, including cell phones, radios, televisions and smart devices.
On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to conduct a nationwide emergency alert test, which includes both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA). This test is a critical component of the United States' emergency preparedness and communication infrastructure.
The test is scheduled to occur…