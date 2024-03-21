National Linear TV Revenue To Decline, Broadcast Employment Continues to Slide
Broadcast media will be better off than cable linear TV networks, thanks to a return of original scripted entertainment after the 2023 writers/actors strikes.
Even with expected higher TV revenues from the Paris Olympics and the presidential political advertising season, 2024 national TV advertising is projected to decline 2.6% to $27.6 billion, according to MoffettNathanson Research.
Overall national TV was previously estimated to be virtually flat — with a decline of just 0.2% — and without the Olympics, dow…