National Hockey League Teams to Develop Two New Podcasts with iHeart
The relationship between the NHL and iHeart will provide access to the company’s massive reach across multiple audio platforms including podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio.
The National Hockey League is making its play for podcast listeners as it inks a deal with iHeartPodcasts to produce and distribute two new shows over the next year. The deal marks a proverbial hat trick for iHeart, which already works with the NFL and NBA.
“We know NHL fans are avid consumers of audio content and will be amped up about the creation of t…