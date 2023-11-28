Nasdaq Summit Focuses on Improving ESG Reporting
The Summit host, Out Leadership, releases its Return on Equality™ ESG Report, which highlights LGBTQ+ representation in the workplace.
Influenced by market forces and increasingly pulled by regulatory bodies, organizations of all kinds are leaning into more comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability reporting. Nearly all large global companies disclose ESG efforts, and 86 percent of the companies reviewed in this study used multiple ESG-related standard…