NAB Report Stresses AM Radio’s Invaluable Role In Public Safety
The latest cosponsors come as the National Association of Broadcasters ramps up its lobbying efforts to keep the legacy band front and center in automobile dashboards.
AM radio, and its removal by some automakers from new and future vehicles, continues to make headlines in the New Year. Just this week, support for the proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act achieved a symbolic milestone as the number of lawmakers in the U.S. House who back efforts to make AM radio mandatory in vehicles reached 200.
The latest cosponsor…