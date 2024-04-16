NAB Meets Robot: Audiences Expect AI Use In Media, Survey Says
The study shows many Americans believe AI will help media choose better news stories, music, and content between the songs, while improving the accuracy of weather forecasts.
The spectacle of a robot co-presenting a major research study about AI drew a standing room only crowd to the main stage at NAB Show Monday. Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig delivered the results of research on audience perspectives on AI's use in broadcast media with Ameca, a sassy, autonomously AI-powered humanoid robot who cracked jokes and interacted wit…