NAB Launches ‘You Belong Here’ Recruitment Campaign
The campaign aims to address the critical need for fresh and diverse talent in broadcasting with resources and tools available to stations.
In an effort to attract a more diverse, dynamic and inclusive workforce to the broadcast industry, the NAB and its Leadership Foundation have launched the “You Belong Here” campaign.
"‘You Belong Here’ is our commitment to growing and diversifying the broadcasting industry, and showcasing its wide range of career opportunities,” NAB President/CEO Curtis …