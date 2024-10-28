MSCI Appoints Richard Mattison as Head of Head of ESG and Climate
“I am delighted to join MSCI at such a critical inflection point. Sustainability and climate change issues are reshaping the global investment landscape."
Investment data and research provider MSCI announced today the appointment of Dr. Richard Mattison as Head of ESG and Climate, responsible for leading the firm’s ESG and Climate product development and business strategy.
Mattison joins MSCI after serving as President of S&P Global’s sustainability unit, Sustainable1, and as CEO of carbon and environmenta…