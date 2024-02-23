Most Major Newspapers Saw Double-Digit Circulation Declines In Past Year
The top 25 daily papers in the U.S. all saw their numbers drop year-over-year, with an average circulation decline of 14%.
While these are trying times for most traditional media, newspapers appear to be suffering at a greater level, according to just-released data from Alliance for Audited Media.
Based on circulation figures for the top 25 daily papers in the U.S., across the 12 months through September 2023, all 25 saw their numbers drop year-over-year, with an average cir…