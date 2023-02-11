Morningstar, PAi Partner on Pooled Employer Plan Driven by ESG Initiatives
Recordkeeper PAi will run a PEP backed by Morningstar’s ESG overlay, with the firms citing the recent DOL ruling that allows for ESG consideration in retirement plans.
Morningstar Investment Management LLC's Retirement Solutions Group, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), and Plan Administrators, Inc. (PAi), a retirement plan administrator and recordkeeper, are releasing the Morningstar® ESG Pooled Employer Plan, which is designed to select funds that limit exposure to material environmental, social, and …