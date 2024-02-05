More Political Dollars In Cue As Senate Ad Buys Begin Rolling
AdImpact says $88 million worth of ad time was reserved last week across Montana and Nevada by three different groups.
A lot of the political spending so far has been tied to the presidential race, but an ad tracking firm says it has seen an uptick in pre-booking among several key U.S. Senate races.
