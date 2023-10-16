More Original Organics Pointing Out that the USDA, Gates Interpretations of Science are less than Apeeling
Is Bill Gates and the USDA becoming Monsanto 2.0?
Apeel Sciences, Inc. has globally introduced a sprayed product that coats fresh fruits and vegetables with a manufactured substance without obtaining consumer consent.
The fast-tracked food coating is already utilized on fresh produce in 65 countries across all continents, and is marketed as all-natural despite being produced using toxic solvents such a…