More Homeowners Having Issues Finding Insurance
Insurance, a required box to check in most transactions, has become a major barrier for some buyers.
From California to Florida, home insurance is becoming less available to property owners.
According to the National Realtor Association, Cyndee Haydon is a Florida homeowner in a flood zone and a real estate agent with Future Home Realty in Clearwater, Fla., Haydon says skyrocketing costs and uncertainty have her on edge.
“My homeowners and flood insuran…