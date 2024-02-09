More Companies Leaving San Francisco, Citing Safety Concerns
Amazon, Whole Foods, Hilton and Crate & Barrel are just a few of closures in the ESG-friendly place known as "The Golden City".
The start of 2024 has not been kind to San Francisco business owners after another wave of stores announced they will shut down in the Bay Area.
Adidas closed its lone San Francisco location last week. Adidas’ last day of business was on Jan. 13 as the store held a days-long 50% sale for all items in the store until the closure.
Aldo, a shoe company found…