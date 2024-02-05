More Companies Cracking Down on Social Media due to Side Hustles, Deep Fakes and Mental Health Costs
The latest issue involves a finance worker who payed out $25 million after video call with deepfake ‘chief financial officer’.
Scammers using artificial intelligence technology to manipulate photos and videos is troubling authorities around the world, who are "growing increasingly concerned at the sophistication of deepfake technology," says CNN.
Thinking a request had come from his company's chief financial officer in a video call, a Hong Kong employee recently remitted the eq…