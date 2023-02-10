More Climate and Conservation Groups Target North Dakota Oil, Gas Lease Sales on Public Lands
Groups state “We’ll do everything we can to stop North Dakota’s dangerous scheme to require leasing more of the public’s land for fracking”
Climate and conservation groups defended the Biden administration in a brief filed February 9 responding to a federal lawsuit brought by North Dakota seeking to force the federal government to hold more oil and gas lease sales in the state.
North Dakota sued last month, claiming the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had violated the law by not offering oil …