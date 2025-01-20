Montana will Now Send as Many as 600 State Prisoners to Arizona, Mississippi
The total daily adult prison population of Montana as of Wednesday, according to the state’s corrections website is 2,953.
For each of the past two years, Montana’s Department of Corrections has sent 120 prisoners to a privately run prison in Arizona, operated by CoreCivic. Officials with the department told the Daily Montanan just last week that they had sent another 120 inmates there, raising the total to 364.
On Thursday, CoreCivic announced another deal with the State of…