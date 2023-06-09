Montana Sues Nonprofit Group Over New ESG Law
MT files lawsuit Thursday against NAAG for legal settlements entered by Montana and other current or former member states totaling $100 million.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed a lawsuit Thursday against National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), a nonprofit group of attorneys general seeking to recoup state money after the organization allegedly made investments that violated state law.
The filing in Montana District Court alleges the NAAG, a bipartisan organization that has…