Montana Board of Housing Allocates more than $37M in Housing Tax Credits
The properties will provide 136 “much-needed” new affordable homes in Billings, Bozeman, Dillon, Missoula and Polson.
The Montana Department of Commerce announced this month more than $37 million in federal housing tax credits will be allocated to six developments to build new affordable homes in five Montana communities.
