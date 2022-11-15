monday.com Releases Inaugural ESG Report, Cites Responsibility To Environment And Community
The report highlights an efforts to bridge the nonprofit digital divide, enabling humanitarian response efforts, working toward carbon neutrality, and supporting professional growth.
Tech company monday.com Ltd., (NASDAQ: MNDY), released its first-ever Environmental Social Governance ESG Report, reflecting efforts in 2021. This report represents monday.com’s broader ESG commitment to its business, employees, customers, shareholders, environment, NGO partners and society at large.
“Since founding monday.com, we’ve felt a strong respon…