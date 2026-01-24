When a viral video breaks through the noise, it is usually because it touches something larger than the person who posted it. Mandy’s proposed dating app, Courted, did exactly that. It was not just a pitch for a new platform. It was a public experiment in how far we are willing to push the line between connection and commerce.

The idea is simple: before a date, a man pre-pays a “date preparation cost” set by the woman. The logic, as presented, is that this ensures she arrives happier, more confident, and more prepared, which supposedly leads to a better date and a stronger connection. On the surface, it is framed as empowerment, efficiency, and respect for time. In practice, it reveals something much more complicated.

Dating has always involved cost. Time, planning, transportation, meals, vulnerability, rejection. What it has never required is mandatory payment to access another person’s presence. That distinction matters.

Once money becomes the entry fee, dating stops being mutual risk and becomes asymmetrical obligation. One side risks money. The other risks nothing. That is not romance. That is leverage.

This is why the backlash was immediate and intense. People were not reacting to Mandy as an individual. They were reacting to what her model symbolizes: a cultural shift where access to human connection is pre-priced, filtered by financial compliance, and justified as emotional efficiency. That is not innovation. It is monetization of intimacy.

Supporters argue this values women’s time. But if that were truly the goal, the structure would be symmetrical. Men would be able to set a price too.

Emotional labor would be bidirectional. Instead, pricing power is assigned to one gender and payment responsibility to the other. That is not equality. It is a marketplace hierarchy.

Then comes the question of trust.

If men are paying for “preparation,” do they see receipts? Is the money itemized? Or is it simply transferred based on faith? If there is no transparency, then the payment is not reimbursement. It is compensation. And compensation for access is precisely the definition that pushes this model toward escort economics, whether that is the intention or not.

Dating requires mutual vulnerability. Money requires accountability. Mixing the two without structure destroys both.

There is also a broader risk that goes beyond one app. Once you normalize pay-first interaction, markets will do what markets always do: optimize revenue. What begins as a “preparation fee” becomes a “time guarantee.”

Then a “tier.” Then a “package.” Not because people are immoral, but because systems expand along their incentive lines. This is the same pattern seen in sports gambling, where legalization did not simply allow betting—it financialized impulse, removed friction, and turned moments into monetized transactions.

Courted follows that same pathway:

Remove friction.

Insert money.

Scale behavior through an app.

At that point, you are no longer running a dating platform. You are operating a compensated-access marketplace, which is heavily regulated, ethically fraught, and legally precarious.

The gender war ignited by this proposal is also telling. Very telling.

Instead of debating the structure, people immediately debated each other. Men were accused of being cheap. Women were accused of being entitled. But the issue is neither. The issue is whether we want dating to be built on trust or on toll booths.

Men, in particular, tend to read financial transparency as character transparency. When money enters first, honesty must follow. If it does not, the relationship begins in ambiguity, not authenticity. Trust cannot be demanded by invoice. It has to be earned by behavior.

Calling the app Courted is the deepest irony of all. Courtship historically meant patience, dignity, restraint, and character. It meant earning trust, not buying access. The name tries to wrap transactional economics in romantic language, but language cannot change structure.

This viral moment matters because it shows how close modern dating already is to becoming fully financialized. The apps. The algorithms. The subscriptions. The filters. The metrics. Courted simply makes the final step explicit: payment at the door.

And that is the real question this moment forces us to ask:

Do we want love to be discovered through mutual risk, or purchased through financial compliance?

Once we answer that, everything else becomes clear.

In full disclosure, I am a man and I am single. And personally, I agree the app creator more than people might expect. This idea would absolutely save time.

Yes, it would eliminate bad dates. Yes, it would remove confusion. And yes, it would make intentions unmistakably clear from the very beginning.

In fact, if I were ever to receive an invoice ahead of a first date, I would cancel immediately—and I would do so with gratitude. Not out of offense, but out of appreciation. That invoice would be an act of honesty. It would tell me, clearly and respectfully, that we are not looking for the same thing. No awkward conversations. No misaligned expectations. No wasted energy.

In that sense, the model works perfectly. It filters. It clarifies. It reveals priorities. It’s a different twist on A Bronx Tale $20 logic, but still applicable.

And maybe that is the most valuable part of the entire conversation. Not whether the app should exist, but what it exposes about how differently people define dating, connection, and value. Sometimes the fastest way to find the wrong match is also the fastest way to protect your time while searching for the right one.

