MN PUC Grants Permit for Carbon Capture Pipeline
The Minnesota segment would run 28 miles from an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls to the North Dakota border.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday to grant a long-awaited permit to Summit Carbon Solutions, allowing the company to build a small portion of a planned 2,500-mile carbon capture pipeline network across the Midwest.
