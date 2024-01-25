Mixed Waste Sorting Proves More Cost-Effective than Carbon Capture
Sorting mixed waste before incineration is a swift and cost-effective strategy for achieving substantial reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from waste incineration, according to a new study.
The study, entitled “Materials or Gases? How to Capture Carbon” compares two approaches — Leftover Mixed Waste Sorting (LMWS) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) — as potential avenues for municipalities and incineration operators to minimise the climate burden of incinerators.
As the European Union considers the inclusion of municipal waste incineratio…