Mitratech Unveils Added AI and ESG Capabilities for Industry-Leading Third-Party Risk Management Platform
ESG criteria has become increasingly critical for companies, investors, and government regulators.
Mitratech, a global compliance technology leader for legal, risk and HR teams, today announced the release of additional AI-powered features and enhancements in its recently acquired third-party risk management (TPRM) platform, Prevalent.
The latest updates are designed to further streamline identifying, assessing, continuously monitoring, managing, an…