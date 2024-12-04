Misinformation Expert Used AI to Draft Testimony Containing Misinformation about AI
Earlier this year a New York court handling wills and estates ruled that lawyers have “an affirmative duty to disclose the use of artificial intelligence” in expert opinions.
A Stanford misinformation expert has admitted he used artificial intelligence to draft a court document that contained multiple fake citations about AI.
Stanford’s Jeff Hancock submitted the document as an expert declaration in a case involving a new Minnesota law that makes it illegal to use AI to mislead voters prior to an election. Lawyers from the Ha…