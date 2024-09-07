Minnesota Omits Reasons for Payments to Private Companies & Nonprofits, Including Those Led by Walz Donors
Between 2019 and 2022, Gov. Walz accepted at least $890,000 in campaign donations from individuals working for at least 434 different Minnesota vendors, auditors at OpenTheBooks found.
According to Open The Books, Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz’s net worth was estimated to be as low as $112,000 during his first term as governor of Minnesota. His campaign finances while running for re-election were not quite so modest, nor is his growing profile on the national stage. That prompted Open The Books to take a look at Minnesota’s state…