Millions will see Rise in Health Insurance Premiums if Federal Subsidies Expire
States say they don’t have the money to replace the federal aid.
Andrea Deutsch, the mayor of Narberth, Pennsylvania, and the owner of a pet store in town, doesn’t get health care coverage through either of her jobs. Instead, she is enrolled in a plan she purchased on Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance exchange.
Deutsch, who has been mayor since 2018, is paid $1 per year for the job. Her annual income, from Spot’…