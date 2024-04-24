Microsoft Partners with Aker Carbon Capture, CO280 to Scale Carbon Removal Market
The report noted that while there are multiple existing solutions to capture and store CO2, most are early stage and currently limited in scale.
Microsoft, carbon capture technology company Aker Carbon Capture and carbon removal project developer CO280 announced the launch of a new collaboration aimed at scaling up the carbon removal market across the full value chain, from physical project development to digital measurement, tracking, verification and reporting.
According to the landmark 2022 In…