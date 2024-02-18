Microsoft Injects AI in "Sustainability Data", ESG Reporting
Organizations can “accelerate their time to insights and sustainability progress by leveraging out-of-the-box ESG and Biodiversity" models.
Microsoft added new data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its Cloud for Sustainability offering in a move to help customers measure, reduce and report their environmental impacts.
The cloud hyperscaler introduced sustainability-focused data services in Microsoft Fabric and a version of its Copilot AI tool, as well as an AI model for impro…