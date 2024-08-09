Microsoft Expands Sustainability Manager Tool to Include Enhanced ESG Reporting and Compliance Features
The new Project ESG Reporting tool advertises organizations can streamline the reporting process by collaborating on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and frameworks simultaneously
Microsoft has announced an expansion of its sustainability solution offerings aimed at easing the challenges of ESG disclosure reporting. The new Project ESG Reporting (preview) offers standardized templates based on various ESG frameworks, addressing the complexities of reporting metrics and structuring disclosures. This initiative is set to enhance ef…